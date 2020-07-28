Amazon Alexa app update adds more personalization

Amazon is launching a new version of their Alexa App for mobile devices and the new app comes with more personalization features.

The app will now feature third party Alexa skills on the main screen, this will allow you to easily customize the home screen with content you would use.

There is now a large Alexa button at the top of the screen, the picture above shown what this new updated app will look like.

The app will now also offer more tips for first time users guiding them on what to do and how to set it up with skills and more.

Amazon will roll this updated Alexa app out to iOS and Android devices over the next month and it should be with all users by the end of August.

Source TechCrunch

