Amazon 2023 first quarter results announced

Amazon has announced its 2023 first-quarter results, the company increased its net sale in the first quarter to $127.4 billion, which was up from $116.4 billion for the first quarter of 2022.

The company revealed that it increased sales in North America by 11 percent year over year to $76.9 billion and its international sales increased 1 percent year over year to $29.1 billion.

There’s a lot to like about how our teams are delivering for customers, particularly amidst an uncertain economy,” said Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO. “Our Stores business is continuing to improve the cost to serve in our fulfillment network while increasing the speed with which we get products into the hands of customers (we expect to have our fastest Prime delivery speeds ever in 2023). Our Advertising business continues to deliver robust growth, largely due to our ongoing machine learning investments that help customers see relevant information when they engage with us, which in turn delivers unusually strong results for brands. And, while our AWS business navigates companies spending more cautiously in this macro environment, we continue to prioritize building long-term customer relationships both by helping customers save money and enabling them to more easily leverage technologies like Large Language Models and Generative AI with our uniquely cost-effective machine learning chips (“Trainium” and “Inferentia”), managed Large Language Models (“Bedrock”), and AI code companion CodeWhisperer. We like the fundamentals we’re seeing in AWS, and believe there’s much growth ahead.”

Amazon also revealed that its AWS sales increased 16 percent year over year to $21.4 billion, you can see the full Amazon 2023 first quarter financial results over at Amazon’s website at the link below.

Source Amazon

Image Credit: Yender Gonzalez





