Alpine A110 R Turini unveiled, starts at £91,490 OTR

Alpine has announced its 2024 pricing for its A110 range in the UK and also launched a new model, the Alpine A110 R Turini and this model will start at £91,490 in the UK on the road.

The Alpine A110 model starts at £54,990 and the A110 GT model starts at £65,490, the Alpine A110 S model starts at £67,490, so there is a big difference in pricing between the new Alpine A110 R Turini.

The A110 range expands with a new version, the A110 R Turini, derived from the A110 R and equipped with 18-inch GT Race Matte Black aluminium wheels to offer greater versatility on the road.

It retains the DNA of the A110 R, with its sharp chassis and 300 bhp engine, producing 340 Nm of torque. The A110 R is the most radical of the A110s, lower, faster and more dynamic. It offers a top speed north of 174 mph on the circuit. The A110 R incorporates carbon, a material used in Formula 1 racing, for its lightness for the front blade, bonnet, side skirts, rear wing, diffuser, and engine cover.

You can find out more details about the new Alpine A110 R Turini model over at Alpine and also all of the other models in the Alpine range at the link below, production of the cars will start in March next year.

Source Alpine



