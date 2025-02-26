Alpine A110 R 70: 70th Anniversary Limited Edition UNVEILED

The Alpine A110 R 70 is a limited-edition sports car that celebrates the brand’s 70th anniversary in style. With only 770 units available, this model marks the final chapter of the A110 R series, which has been a commercial success for Alpine. Powered by a robust 300-horsepower engine and featuring 340 Nm of torque, the A110 R 70 is a testament to Alpine’s commitment to performance and innovation. Its lightweight carbon-fiber construction, from the roof to the wheels, ensures a thrilling driving experience while paying homage to the brand’s French heritage.

The A110 R 70 is not just a celebration of Alpine’s past, but also a showcase of its present and future. The car’s advanced engineering and innovative technology demonstrate the brand’s ongoing pursuit of excellence. The use of carbon fiber throughout the vehicle, including the roof, wheels, and various interior components, contributes to its impressive power-to-weight ratio. This allows the A110 R 70 to deliver exceptional performance and handling, making it a true driver’s car.

Exclusive Design and Customization

The A110 R 70 offers a unique blend of exclusivity and personalization. Available in ten body colors and four interior design schemes, it caters to a wide range of tastes. For those seeking something truly special, the Tricolour Edition pays tribute to Alpine’s origins with 70 units each in Bleu Caddy, Glacier Blanc, and Rouge Sismique. These models feature the 70th-anniversary logo in exposed carbon fiber on the roof and matching Sabelt© upholstery in blue, white, or red. The attention to detail extends to the 18-inch carbon-fiber wheels, which are color-coordinated with the bodywork.

The exterior design of the A110 R 70 is a modern interpretation of the iconic A110 from the 1960s and 1970s. The car’s sleek lines, sculpted bodywork, and distinctive lighting signature pay homage to its predecessor while incorporating contemporary elements. The interior is equally impressive, with high-quality materials, premium finishes, and advanced technology. The Sabelt© sports seats provide excellent support and comfort, while the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system offer a modern and intuitive user experience.

A Thrilling Driving Experience

At the heart of the A110 R 70 is a mid-mounted 1.8-liter turbocharged engine that delivers 300 horsepower and 340 Nm of torque. This powerful engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, ensuring smooth and rapid gear changes. The car’s lightweight construction and optimized aerodynamics contribute to its impressive performance, with a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of just 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 285 km/h.

The A110 R 70’s chassis and suspension have been fine-tuned to provide exceptional handling and agility. The double-wishbone suspension, combined with the lightweight aluminum chassis, ensures precise and responsive steering. The Michelin PS CUP 2 tires provide excellent grip, while the Brembo© brake calipers, available in seven colors, deliver confident stopping power. The Akrapovic© exhaust system not only enhances performance but also produces a distinctive and thrilling sound.

Pricing and Availability

The Alpine A110 R 70 is priced at €122,500, including VAT, and will be available for order starting in early March 2025. With only 770 units being produced, this limited edition is expected to sell out quickly. For those looking for a more versatile option, the Alpine A110 GTS starts at €79,500, while the entry-level A110 model begins at €65,000. Customers can visit the Alpine Network to place their orders and explore customization options.

Specifications

Engine: 300 horsepower (215 kW), 340 Nm torque

Body: Carbon fiber construction, 10 body colors

Wheels: 18-inch carbon-fiber wheels with white trim

Interior: 4 design schemes, Sabelt© upholstery in blue, white, or red

Special Editions: Tricolour Edition in Bleu Caddy, Glacier Blanc, and Rouge Sismique

Exhaust: Akrapovic© exhaust system

Tires: Michelin PS CUP 2

Brake Callipers: Brembo©, available in 7 colours

Price: Starting at €122,500, including VAT

Summary

For those intrigued by the A110 R 70, Alpine’s broader range offers something for everyone. The A110 GTS combines sportiness with everyday comfort, while the entry-level A110 provides an accessible yet thrilling driving experience. With new colors and customization options, Alpine continues to innovate while staying true to its heritage. Whether you’re a collector or a driving enthusiast, Alpine’s 2025 lineup is worth exploring.

The A110 R 70 is not only a celebration of Alpine’s 70 years of automotive excellence but also a testament to the brand’s commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional driving experiences. As the final chapter of the A110 R series, this limited-edition sports car is sure to become a sought-after collector’s item and a symbol of French automotive craftsmanship. With its powerful engine, lightweight construction, and exclusive design, the Alpine A110 R 70 is a fitting tribute to the brand’s rich history and a promising glimpse into its future.

Source Alpine



