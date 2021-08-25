Geeky Gadgets

Alpha Wolf electric pickup debuts in LA

Alpha Motor Corporation has announced that it has officially revealed its capital. Electric truck at The Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. The truck is presented in a nonmetallic blue color called Finesse. The real marks the first public display of the truck, for it, hits the road.

Alpha announced its Wolf Electric Truck in March, and it’s a completely electric-powered pickup truck promising functionality and zero emissions. The truck holds two passengers and is designed for adventure with a four-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive configuration available.

A 75 kWh lithium-ion battery powers both drivetrains, and the truck is estimated to have a 3000-pound towing capacity. Alpha says it will reach 60 mph in 6.2 seconds. Other interesting features include a digital display cluster, ergonomic seats, multilayer center console storage, multiple charging ports, and lots more. The truck remains display at the Museum through November 2021.

