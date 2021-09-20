All-new 2022 Toyota Tundra revealed

After a lot of teasing, Toyota has finally revealed the 2022 Tundra pickup. The truck comes with a standard 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 producing up to 389 horsepower and 479 pound-foot of torque. An optional i-FORCE MAX powertrain makes up to 437 horsepower and 583 pound-foot torque.

The truck is available with a gigantic 14-inch touchscreen for its all-new Audio Multimedia system. Toyota also offers an available 12.3-inch Instrumentation Panel display. Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 active safety is standard on all Tundra grades.

No matter which powertrain is chosen, both have a two-speed automatic transmission. The higher output engine is the same 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 but has a motor-generator with a clutch located inside the bell housing between the engine and 10-speed automatic transmission making for a hybrid system.

