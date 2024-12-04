All-Electric Ford Puma Gen-E: Specs, Price, and Release Date

The all-electric Ford Puma Gen-E represents a significant step forward in Ford’s commitment to sustainable mobility. As Britain’s best-selling car transforms into a fully electric compact crossover, the Puma Gen-E is poised to transform urban transportation. With its impressive range of up to 233 miles on a single charge and an exceptional city range of up to 325 miles, this vehicle is well-suited for both extended trips and everyday commutes. The Puma Gen-E’s energy efficiency, rated at a mere 13.1 kWh/100 km, ensures that drivers can enjoy an environmentally friendly and economical driving experience without compromising on performance or style.

Innovative Design and Features

The Puma Gen-E seamlessly blends the sporty allure of its predecessors with a bold, contemporary aesthetic. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Mustang Mach-E, the Puma Gen-E features a distinctive “shield” grille that adds to its dynamic presence on the road. The vehicle’s aerodynamic profile is further enhanced by a sporty rear spoiler and unique alloy wheels, which not only contribute to its visual appeal but also improve its overall efficiency. Inside, the cabin is a haven for technology enthusiasts, boasting dual high-definition displays and Ford’s innovative SYNC 4 infotainment system with cloud-connected navigation. Drivers can enjoy seamless connectivity and convenience with features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa Built-in, and wireless phone charging, ensuring that they stay connected and entertained throughout their journey.

Enhanced Space and Practicality

The Puma Gen-E takes practicality to new heights with its innovative storage solutions. The GigaBox storage system offers an impressive 574 litres of boot space, surpassing the capacity of some larger SUVs. This generous storage capacity allows for easy accommodation of luggage, groceries, or any other items that need to be transported. In addition to the spacious boot, the Puma Gen-E also features a 43-litre front trunk (frunk), providing extra storage space for accessories or smaller items. The vehicle’s interior is designed with functionality in mind, featuring a raised centre console and a sliding armrest that enhance the cabin’s practicality and comfort. These thoughtful features make the Puma Gen-E an ideal choice for city dwellers, families, and anyone who values versatility in their vehicle.

Pricing and Availability

Ford has positioned the Puma Gen-E as an accessible option for those looking to embrace electric mobility. With a competitive starting price of £29,995, the Puma Gen-E aims to make the transition to electric vehicles more attainable for a wider range of consumers. Orders for the Puma Gen-E are now open, and deliveries are expected to commence in spring 2025. The vehicle will be manufactured at Ford’s state-of-the-art assembly plant in Craiova, Romania, while the electric drive units will be produced at the company’s facility in Halewood, UK. This strategic production approach showcases Ford’s commitment to investing in sustainable innovation and supporting local manufacturing.

Specifications

Range: Up to 233 miles (325 miles city range)

Up to 233 miles (325 miles city range) Charging: 10-80% in approximately 23 minutes with a 100 kW DC fast charger

10-80% in approximately 23 minutes with a 100 kW DC fast charger Efficiency: 13.1 kWh/100 km

13.1 kWh/100 km Acceleration: 0-62 mph in 8.0 seconds

0-62 mph in 8.0 seconds Storage: 574 litres (GigaBox) + 43-litre frunk

574 litres (GigaBox) + 43-litre frunk Infotainment: SYNC 4 with cloud navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alexa Built-in

SYNC 4 with cloud navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alexa Built-in Safety Features: Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, 360-degree camera, Dynamic Matrix LED headlights

Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, 360-degree camera, Dynamic Matrix LED headlights Price: Starting at £29,995

Starting at £29,995 Availability: Spring 2025

Explore More

The Ford Puma Gen-E represents a significant milestone in the realm of electric vehicles, but it is just the beginning of an exciting journey. As interest in sustainable transportation grows, there are numerous areas worth exploring for those curious about the future of electric mobility. Ford’s expanding EV lineup showcases the company’s commitment to offering a diverse range of electric vehicles that cater to different needs and preferences. Additionally, advancements in battery technology continue to push the boundaries of range, charging speed, and overall performance, making electric vehicles an increasingly viable option for a broader audience. The growing infrastructure for fast charging also plays a crucial role in the adoption of electric vehicles, providing drivers with the convenience and confidence to embark on longer journeys without range anxiety. Whether one is a city commuter seeking an efficient and eco-friendly mode of transportation or a family in need of a versatile vehicle for their daily adventures, the Puma Gen-E serves as an inspiring example of the exciting possibilities that lie ahead in the world of sustainable driving.

