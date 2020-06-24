Alienware RGB mechanical gaming keyboard AW410K unveiled by Dell

Dell has introduced a new Alienware RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard reference: AW410K, which will be available to purchase priced at $130 August 4th 2020 onwards. with full Cherry MX Brown Switches, its full-height keys are known for their tactility, silent travel and light actuation force, giving gamers incredibly responsive and tactile feedback as well as 100 million-keystroke lifespan.

Alienware RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features fully programmable keys for macros and key assignments as well as AlienFX per-key RGB backlighting, customizable with up to 16.8 million brilliant colors to choose from.

“Does a keyboard make a difference? You know it does. That’s why we’ve pulled out all the stops to bring you the Alienware RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (AW410K).This thing is beautiful and useful at the same time. The keyboard is safe from freezing up during intense gaming sessions with 100% anti-ghosting with NKRO. With three different angles and easy height adjustability you can game comfortably, while a pass-through USB port conveniently connects to other devices.”

Alienware RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard will be available for $129.99 for August 4th 2020.

Source : Alienware

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals