Alienware Aurora desktop PC with liquid cooled GPU

In just over a week’s time on May 28th 2020 Alienware will be making available its new Esports desktop PC system, offering a compact gaming rig complete with liquid cooled graphics. The new Alienware Aurora desktop PC is the first PCI-e liquid cooling graphics and can be equipped with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics.

The Alienware Aurora PC will deliver up to a “19.5% temperature reduction and up to a 69.2% noise reduction. With this new add, gamers and pros considering the Alienware Aurora can now get liquid cooled processors AND liquid cooled graphics” says Dell.

– Designed for easy, tool-less upgrades, Aurora now makes it easier to frag the competition with 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, HyperX FURY XMP DDR4 memory and a massive optional 1000W power supply. We offer a range of upgradeable configs for overclockers, and for those who appreciate external goodies, we have a new ambient light ring that adds a fully customizable 4th AlienFX lighting zone on our Lunar Light models.

– The de facto desktop for Team Liquid, Alienware Aurora also powers championship events like Riot’s LCS and LEC tournaments. We’ve also forged partnerships with schools to make Aurora the standard for gaming and esports programs. Available now with price starting at $1,129.99 USD and more configurations for as low as $879.99 USD starting on May 28th. For a closer look at the new Alienware Aurora R11 gaming desktop.

For more information and full specifications together with purchasing options jump over to the official Dell Alienware website.

Source : Dell

