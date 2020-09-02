New Alienware 360Hz gaming monitor unveiled

Joining the new Alienware 360Hz laptops unveiled by Dell, the company has also introduced a new 360Hz gaming monitor in the form of a new Alienware 25 building on the previous design Alienware 25 gaming monitor with a 240Hz display.

Similar to the recently unveiled Acer 360Hz gaming monitor equipped with NVIDIA’s Reflex Latency Analyzer technology, the Dell offering is also powered by NVIDIA.

More details on the new Alienware 25 and Alienware 27 gaming monitor which features an edge-to-edge design with NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate and VESA DisplayHDR 600 certifications. It’s pretty zippy, too, with a 240Hz refresh rate, will be released by Dell later this month.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has either been released as yet by Dell, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Engadget

