Alienware 360Hz display laptops unveiled

Alienware has unveiled new laptops equipped with 360Hz FHD displays, taking the form of the new Alienware Area-51m R2 and m17 R3. The Alienware Area-51m R2 is advertised as the “World’s most powerful and overclockable gaming laptop. Featuring up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i9K processors”.

If you are in the market for a desktop replacement and powerful gaming system complete with an Esports ready display the Alienware Area-51m R2 laptop is definitely worth more investigation. More information and pricing will be released later this month says Dell, as always we will keep you up to speed is more information comes available.

Features of the Alienware Area-51m R2

– 2 Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 Port

– 1 HDMI 2.0 Output with HDCP 2.2 Output Port (Supports direct drive VR interfaces)

– 1 mini DisplayPort 1.4 Output Port (supports NVIDIA® G-Sync™)

– 1 RJ-45 Killer™ Ethernet E3000 10/100/1000Mbps/2.5Gbps Port

– 1 Alienware Graphics Amplifier Port

– 2 power adapter Ports

– 1 Thunderbolt 3 Port (supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 and DisplayPort 1.2)

– 1 Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 Port with Powershare Technology

– 1 Global Headset Port

– 1 Audio Out 1/8″ Port (Compatible with inline mic headset)

– Height (front): 1.089″ (27.65 mm)

– Height (peak): 1.7″ (44 mm)

– Height (rear): 1.25″ (31.80 mm)

– Width: 15.85″ (402.60 mm)

– Depth: 12.565″ (319.14 mm)

– Entry SKU Weight (maximum): 9.04 lb (4.1 kg)

– Upsell SKU Weight (maximum): 10.4 lb (4.7 kg)

Source : Dell

