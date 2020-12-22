Alien Isolation space survival horror game is free for a limited time thanks to Epic

If you have not yet enjoyed trying to survive the space horror game Alien Isolation. You will be pleased to know that it is now available to download and play for free on PC from the Epic Games Store. “Discover the true meaning of fear in Alien: Isolation, a survival horror set in an atmosphere of constant dread and mortal danger.”

First launch back in 2014 the Alien Isolation has received “Very Positive” reviews on Steam and has been built by the team at Creative Assembly.

As Amanda, you will navigate through an increasingly volatile world as you find yourself confronted on all sides by a panicked, desperate population and an unpredictable, ruthless Alien. Underpowered and underprepared, you must scavenge resources, improvise solutions and use your wits, not just to succeed in your mission, but to simply stay alive. “

Source : Epic Games Store



