Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio ESTREMA special editions land in the UK

Alfa Romeo is launching special edition versions of its Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV, the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio ESTREMA in the UK. The cars were made official in April and now they can be ordered in the UK.

The new Giulia and Stelvio ESTREMA are now the top models in the range and come with a range of upgrades over the standard cars.

This includes 19-inch dark alloys on the Guilia and 21-inch dark alloys on the Stelvio, the cars also get a range of carbon fiber on the exterior and interior.

Targeted at driving purists, the ESTREMA builds on the Veloce and is fitted with Alfa Synaptic Dynamic Control (SDC) adaptive suspension and a limited slip differential as standard, adapting to conditions to provide comfort without compromising handling and driving pleasure. The limited slip differential provides stability and high control in all grip conditions, distributing torque and traction even when exiting corners, at high speeds and during acceleration.

Both inside and out, carbon fibre and dark painted elements define the sporty look of the ESTREMA. The exterior features carbon fibre mirror caps and front ‘V’ grille, dark tone ESTREMA badging and five-hole, dark-painted 19-inch alloy wheels on the Giulia and 21-inch wheels on the Stelvio. It is available in a choice of four exterior colours: Alfa red, Alfa white, Vulcano black and Misano blue.

You can find out more details about the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio ESTREMA models at the link below. The Giulia starts at £50,579 on the road and the Stelvio at £57,999.

Source Alfa Romeo

