New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Estrema models unveiled

Alfa Romeo has announced that it is launching some new high-end models of its Guilia and Stelvio, the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Estrema models.

These new limited edition models will get a number of upgrades over the standard cars, this include a unique interior and exterior with carbon fiber and more.

Engineers started with the premium Veloce trim level and added driving dynamics technology from the high-performance Quadrifoglio model, including standard Alfa Active Suspension. The advanced suspension technology reads the road and quickly adjusts shock valving to deliver greater handling characteristics at speed while maintaining a comfortable ride. The control system acts according to the selected mode on the Alfa Romeo DNA performance switch in the center console. Estrema models benefit from continuous dynamics and weight collaboration with Alfa Romeo’s F1 Team ORLEN to get the most out of Formula 1 know-how.

The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic transmission are shared with Giulia and Stelvio models. The Estrema adds Alfa Romeo’s Q4 all-wheel-drive system standard on the Stelvio and optional on the Giulia. The direct-injection engine delivers best-in-class numbers for a standard powertrain with 280 horsepower and 306 lb.-ft. of torque.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Estrema models

Source Alfa Romeo

