Alan Wake 2 PlayStation 5 game launching 2023

Sam Lake Creative Director from games development company Remedy Entertainment has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to announce that Alan Wake 2 will be launching on the PlayStation 5 sometime during 2023. Providing PlayStation gamers with a new survival horror experience.

“Alan Wake was the first Remedy Entertainment game where we were planning on a sequel already when working on the first game. It was a lesson learned from Max Payne, our breakout hit game, where the idea of a sequel never crossed our minds before the game was out. With Max Payne, it all worked out great in the end, even if the first story wasn’t planned with a follow-up in mind. But so, with Alan Wake, we were thinking about a sequel early on.”

Alan Wake 2 PlayStation 5

“When we, at the end of the game, left Alan Wake off in the supernatural nightmare dimension of the Dark Place, it felt like a fitting end to our horror story, but also like a cool cliffhanger of things to come. Alan Wake is about the laws of drama, and we knew that for the story to continue, for Alan Wake to survive, it would have to be a hard journey for him. We didn’t know that it was going to be a hard journey for us at Remedy as well. But looking back now, it’s clear that it had to be a hard journey, because if anything, Alan Wake is about the struggle to create a work of art. Fiction becoming reality. And it’s also the reason, for its themes of an artist’s process, that Alan Wake has always meant the world to me.”

“For over a decade, after Alan Wake, in between every project we have made, I have eagerly worked on Alan Wake 2 with a small core team, dreaming up different incarnations of the concept. But getting a large game project funded and greenlit is a complex effort that depends on many things, some of which are beyond our control. We never gave up hope. If anything, we grew more determined as years passed. Each version of the concept felt better than the previous one. It is easy to feel happy and excited now that Alan Wake 2 is finally happening based on our latest iteration of the concept, and not the ones that came before that. We’re so happy to be at this point, after so much hard work, sharing our excitement with you.”

Source : PlayStation

