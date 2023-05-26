Alan Wake 2 release date and game trailer unveiled

Gamers who enjoyed the first Alan Wake action adventure game launch back in May 2010 on the Xbox and then a few years later on PC. Will be pleased to know that a sequel has now been announced and is currently under development with an Alan Wake 2 release date set for October 17, 2023.

Alan Wake 2 will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in the game is now available to preorder in anticipation. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline, characters and action in this highly anticipated sequel to the original Alan Wake game.

“Alan Wake 2 is an intense story and a layered mystery that takes players on two disturbing journeys, running in parallel and echoing each other in strange and unexpected ways,” said Sam Lake, Creative Director and Lead Writer of Alan Wake 2. “A newcomer to Alan Wake’s world, FBI Agent Saga Anderson’s investigation offers players a unique lens into this survival horror experience”

Alan Wake 2 release date

“Alan Wake 2 pushes players into a psychological horror story from the perspective of two playable characters. Saga Anderson risks her life to solve a deadly mystery of murders in the Pacific Northwest while Alan Wake attempts to rewrite his reality to escape the depths of the Dark Place, a nightmare version of New York City.”

“Taking full advantage of the power of current consoles and PC, and driven by Remedy Entertainment’s proprietary Northlight engine, players will take on powerful supernatural enemies in desperate situations filled with intense suspense and unexpected twists. Anderson and Wake are two heroes on two desperate journeys in two separate realities, connected at heart in ways neither of them can understand.”

