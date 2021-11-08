Airthings View Plus air quality monitor features 7 sensors for radon, particulate matter, CO2 and more

If you are interested in learning more about the air quality in your surroundings at home or in the office. You might be interested to know that Airthings has created a new air quality monitor in the form of the View Plus which the company says is the most advanced air quality monitor on the market.

The air quality monitor is equipped with seven sensors to detect a range of different contaminants including radon, particulate matter (PM2.5) and CO2. The small device is equipped with wireless connectivity and an easy to read e-ink display. The Airthings View Plus is now available to preorder priced at $299.

The Airthings View Plus air monitor can be used to keep PM and humidity levels in the optimal zone to fight against asthma symptoms, keep track of how much city pollution is making it into a home and more.

Airthings View Plus air quality monitor features

– Sensors: Radon, particulate matter (PM2.5), Carbon dioxide (CO2), temperature, humidity, airborne chemicals (VOC), air pressure

– Display: 2.9” 296128 pixels ePaper

– Visual indicator: Red/yellow/green glow indicator

– Long battery life: Up to 2 years (depends on sensor interval and WiFi router)

– Optional operation on USB-C (runs from batteries if removed)

– Supports wall mounting or placement on table

– Wireless connection: WiFi or Airthings SmartLink (with Hub)

– Bluetooth for on boarding and daily use configuration

– Hub functionality: Enabled when connected with WiFi and USB-C cable is plugged into device (not compatible with Wave Radon 1st Gen SN: 2900xxxx)

For more information on the View Plus air quality monitor jump over to the official Airthings website for full specifications and preorder pricing and delivery details.

Source : Airthings

