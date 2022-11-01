Elevation Lab rugged AirTag Case $15

If you are searching for a rugged enclosure for Apple’s AirTag you might be interested in the new TagVault: Ghost keychain design created by Elevation Lab. Priced at just $15 for a single case but also available in two and four packs priced at $25 and $40 respectively. The Limited edition tinted a translucent body makes the AirTag “looks like it is floating inside” say its creators.

Supplied with an upgraded titanium split ring together with CNC machine screws the waterproof and almost indestructible TagVault Ghost AirTag Keychain is now available to purchase directly from the companies online store.

“AirTag is a super-easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app, where you can also track down your Apple devices and keep up with friends and family. Misplacing something like your wallet doesn’t have to be a big deal when it has AirTag attached. You can play a sound on the built-in speaker by going to the new Items tab in the Find My app, or say “Hey Siri, find my wallet.” If it’s hiding nearby — like under the sofa or in the next room — just follow the sound and your search is over.”

Elevation Lab AirTag Case

– Limited edition tinted translucent body

– AirTag looks like it is floating inside.

– Upgraded titanium split ring.

– Gorgeous CNC machined screws.

– Waterproof & indestructible.

– Compact, won’t bulk your keychain.

– Never lose your keys again.

Source : Elevation Lab



