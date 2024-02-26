AirLink XR60 the world’s smallest rugged 5G router



Semtech has unveiled the AirLink XR60, a new device that’s making waves in the world of 5G router technology. This tiny but mighty router is catching the attention of professionals across various industries, including public safety, utilities, and industrial sectors. The XR60 is not just any router; it’s currently recognized as the world’s smallest rugged 5G router, and it’s built to provide high-speed 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity under the most challenging conditions.

The size of the XR60 is one of its most notable features. It’s small enough to fit into tight spaces, which is ideal for use in vehicles used by emergency responders or in complex infrastructure systems. Despite its compact form, it doesn’t compromise on power or performance. The XR60 is designed to seamlessly integrate into existing networks, which means organizations can upgrade their connectivity without the need to completely replace their current systems.

Rugged AirLink XR60 5G router

Performance is at the heart of the XR60’s design. It combines the latest in connectivity technologies, including 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and 5 Gbps Ethernet. It also supports USB-C, which all work together to ensure fast data transfer and reduced latency. This is crucial for applications that depend on immediate access to data, such as streaming live video or using web applications in the field. The XR60 is also equipped with edge computing capabilities and Cognitive Wireless technology, which intelligently manages network traffic across various 5G and LTE bands.

XR60 key benefits summary :

High Performance: Equipped with 5G, Wi-Fi 6, 5 Gbps Ethernet and USB-C technologies.

Ultra-Compact Design: Ideal for space-constrained industrial settings and vehicle applications.

Ultra-rugged Design: MIL-STD-810H grade shock and vibration resilience, extreme temperature and humidity operating range, intrinsic safety (C1D2) and power redundancy.

Future-Proofing: New-gen solution with flexible software-defined routing functions and multi-band support.

Edge Intelligence: Industry-standard container support for superior computing capabilities (beta program)

Long-term support and remote management with 5 years of AirLink Complete offered to all XR60 routers purchased and registered in 2024.

Durability is another key aspect of the XR60. It’s built to military standards (MIL-STD-810H), which means it can withstand a wide range of physical stresses, including shocks, vibrations, and extreme temperatures. This makes it a reliable choice for mission-critical operations where failure is not an option. The XR60 also includes safety features and power redundancy to ensure it keeps running smoothly, no matter the circumstances.

Security and network management are essential, especially in a device that’s meant to handle sensitive and critical data. The XR60 comes with a one-year AirLink Complete service package, which provides users with device management, security management through ALMS, technical support, and a hardware warranty. Semtech is also offering a special promotion for those who register their routers in 2024, extending this service to five years, which provides additional peace of mind for users.

The XR60 is not only ready for commercial use but has also been certified for use on AT&T’s network. Semtech is working on obtaining certifications for other global 5G networks, ensuring that the XR60 will be a reliable option for connectivity across different regions and with various network providers.

For professionals who need a small, robust, and high-performing 5G router, the AirLink XR60 from Semtech stands out as a top choice. It’s a device that promises to deliver on connectivity, endurance, and performance, making it a valuable tool for enhancing operations now and in the years to come. With its availability and the extended service package, the XR60 is ready to support the demanding needs of various industries looking to leverage the speed and reliability of 5G technology.



