AirCar flying car gets certified to fly by CAA (Video)

Aircar the flying car has revealed that it has been certified to fly by the Slovak Transport Authority (CAA), the car completed 70 hours of flight testing to the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standards.

It has also completed more than 200 successful take off’s and landings, you can see the flying car in action in the video below.

“AirCar certification opens the door for mass production of very efficient flying cars. It is official and the final confirmation of our ability to change mid-distance travel forever,” said Professor Stefan Klein, the inventor, leader of the development team and the test pilot. “50 years ago, the car was the epitome of freedom,” says Anton Zajac, the project cofounder. “AirCar expands those frontiers, by taking us into the next dimension; where road meets sky.”

“Professor Stefan Klein is the world leader in the development of user-friendly Flying Cars. His latest (fifth) version is the pinnacle achievement in the new category of flying cars!” said Dr. Branko Sarh, Boeing Co. Senior Technical Fellow. “The automated transition from road vehicle into an air vehicle and vice versa, deploying/retracting wings and tail is not only the result of pioneering enthusiasm, innovative spirit and courage; it is an outcome of excellent engineering and professional knowledge,” he noted after AirCar’s first intercity flight last year.

You can find out more details about the Aircar flying car over at the company's website at the link below.

Source Klein Vision

