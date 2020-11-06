Smartmi air purifier uses precision laser particulate sensors

The Smartmi air purifier uses integrated precision laser particulate sensors, to continuously collect the surrounding air and analyze the data to perfectly calibrate the proper intensity to filter the air correctly and efficiently. Enabling you to breathe easy and save energy in the process “simply turn it on, sit back and enjoy clean, pure air” say it’s developers.

The 3-stage filter system of Smartmi is effectively designed to give you triple protection. The preliminary filter traps the most common large particles like dust, fiber, lint, and pet hair. The H13 True HEPA captures most of the airborne particulate down to 0.3 μm like pollen and PM 2.5, while the activated carbon filter absorbs smoke, household odors and TVOCs. Early bird pledges are available from $219 or £169 offering a 33% saving of the recommended retail price.

“According to the EPA, most of us spend 90% of the time indoors where air pollution can be 5 times higher than the air outside. Clean air is no longer something that we can take for granted, not even in our own homes. Each person takes around 23,040 breaths each day yet only 1 out of 10 people have access to clean air! We believe that clean air is a basic human right, not a luxury. That’s why we created Smartmi, an intelligent, affordable air purifier that dramatically improves indoor air quality.”

“PM2.5 Concentration is the most important particulate metric to measure and control. It is an air pollutant that’s 50 times smaller than an average human hair. It is hard to detect and even harder to capture. But long-term exposure to PM2.5 can cause health issues and affect the quality of life. This is when Halo comes into play, an air quality indicator that changes color based on the current PM2.5 Concentration.”

Source : Indiegogo

