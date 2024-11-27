Aimé Leon Dore’s STUNNING Porsche 993 Turbo

The Porsche 993 Turbo by Aimé Leon Dore is a masterful blend of automotive engineering and high-end design. As the fifth collaboration between the New York-based fashion brand and Porsche, this bespoke restoration improves the already legendary 993 Turbo to new heights. Known as the last air-cooled Porsche 911, the 993 Turbo is celebrated for its timeless design and groundbreaking twin-turbo powertrain. Aimé Leon Dore (ALD) has taken this classic and infused it with their signature aesthetic, creating a vehicle that is as visually striking as it is technically advanced. The collaboration showcases the seamless integration of ALD’s unique style with Porsche’s renowned performance and craftsmanship, resulting in a one-of-a-kind automotive masterpiece that pays homage to the iconic 993 Turbo while pushing the boundaries of design and customization.

Design Meets Performance

Aimé Leon Dore’s restoration of the Porsche 993 Turbo incorporates elements from the Turbo S model, including the iconic Turbo S spoiler, exhaust, and front splitter. These additions not only enhance the car’s aggressive styling but also improve aerodynamics and downforce, ensuring a superior driving experience. The 18-inch Porsche Turbo Twist rims, finished in a bespoke Mulberry Green with gold accents, perfectly complement the car’s exterior. Michelin Pilot Sport PS2 tires, trusted by Porsche’s racing division, complete the package, delivering exceptional grip and handling. The Mulberry Green paint is a standout feature, offering a fresh take on Porsche’s classic color palette while maintaining the brand’s timeless elegance. The gold accents on the rims add a touch of luxury and provide a striking contrast against the deep green hue. These design choices demonstrate ALD’s keen eye for detail and their ability to create a cohesive, head-turning aesthetic that seamlessly blends with Porsche’s performance-driven ethos.

Luxurious Interior Craftsmanship

Inside, the Porsche 993 Turbo by Aimé Leon Dore is a showcase of refined craftsmanship. The interior features dark brown leather upholstery, lambswool accents, and custom hardback seats with Mulberry Green-painted backrests. A brass Unisphere gear knob and custom logos on the steering wheel and headrests add unique, personal touches. The cohesive monochromatic design extends to the carpets, floor mats, and instrument cluster, creating an interior that is both luxurious and harmonious. The door sills, inscribed with “A team from outta Queens with the American dream,” pay homage to ALD’s roots and ethos. The attention to detail in the interior is a testament to the collaboration’s commitment to creating a truly bespoke experience. The dark brown leather and lambswool accents exude warmth and sophistication, while the Mulberry Green-painted seat backrests tie the interior to the car’s striking exterior. The brass Unisphere gear knob serves as a focal point, adding a touch of understated elegance and symbolizing the global influence of both brands.

Pricing and Availability

While the bespoke Porsche 993 Turbo by Aimé Leon Dore is a one-of-a-kind creation and not available for purchase, fans of the collaboration can still engage with the project through an exclusive capsule collection. Inspired by the car’s Mulberry Green exterior, the collection includes apparel and accessories, such as the highly anticipated Leather Club Jacket. The collection will be available starting November 22nd both in-store and online at Aimé Leon Dore. Additionally, a select range of items will be offered at the Porsche Design Store in Beverly Hills, marking the first time Porsche Design of America has participated in such a collaboration. This capsule collection allows enthusiasts to own a piece of the collaboration, even if they cannot acquire the car itself. The Leather Club Jacket, in particular, is expected to be a highly sought-after item, as it embodies the spirit of the project and showcases the attention to detail and quality that both brands are known for. The availability of items at the Porsche Design Store in Beverly Hills further underscores the significance of this collaboration and its appeal to a wide range of consumers.

Specifications

Model: Porsche 993 Turbo by Aimé Leon Dore

Porsche 993 Turbo by Aimé Leon Dore Exterior: Mulberry Green with gold-accented 18-inch Porsche Turbo Twist rims

Mulberry Green with gold-accented 18-inch Porsche Turbo Twist rims Tires: Michelin Pilot Sport PS2

Michelin Pilot Sport PS2 Performance Enhancements: Turbo S spoiler, exhaust, and front splitter

Turbo S spoiler, exhaust, and front splitter Interior: Dark brown leather, lambswool accents, Mulberry Green-painted seat backrests

Dark brown leather, lambswool accents, Mulberry Green-painted seat backrests Custom Features: Brass Unisphere gear knob, ALD and Porsche logos on the steering wheel and headrests

Brass Unisphere gear knob, ALD and Porsche logos on the steering wheel and headrests Capsule Collection: Apparel and accessories inspired by the car, available November 22nd

Explore More

For enthusiasts captivated by the Porsche 993 Turbo by Aimé Leon Dore, there are plenty of other areas to explore. From Porsche’s storied history of air-cooled engines to Aimé Leon Dore’s previous collaborations with the automotive giant, the intersection of fashion and automotive design offers endless inspiration. Porsche’s air-cooled engines, particularly those found in the 993 series, are renowned for their durability, performance, and unique sound. Exploring the evolution of these engines and their impact on the automotive world can provide a deeper appreciation for the 993 Turbo’s significance. Additionally, delving into ALD’s past collaborations with Porsche, such as their work on the 964 Carrera 4, can offer insights into how the brands have continued to push the boundaries of style and performance.

Furthermore, Porsche’s ongoing innovations in electric vehicles and ALD’s influence on contemporary streetwear are worth diving into for those seeking a broader perspective. Porsche’s commitment to electrification, as seen in models like the Taycan, showcases the brand’s ability to adapt to changing market demands while maintaining its performance legacy. Similarly, ALD’s impact on streetwear culture, through its unique designs and collaborations, highlights the brand’s ability to stay at the forefront of fashion trends while remaining true to its roots.

The Porsche 993 Turbo by Aimé Leon Dore is a testament to the power of collaboration and the enduring appeal of iconic design. By exploring the various facets of this project and the broader context in which it exists, enthusiasts can gain a deeper appreciation for the artistry, craftsmanship, and innovation that define both brands.

