Porsche 911 Hybrid Prototype Is Faster on the Nürburgring

The Porsche 911 Hybrid has already proven its worth during extensive testing at the renowned Nürburgring Nordschleife, a track known for its challenging terrain and demanding conditions. Piloted by Porsche brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister, the hybrid powerhouse completed a lap in an astonishing 7:16.934 minutes, shaving off an impressive 8.7 seconds from its predecessor’s time. This remarkable achievement highlights the significant enhancements in speed and efficiency brought about by the vehicle’s advanced hybrid drive system.

To ensure optimal performance, the Porsche 911 Hybrid underwent rigorous testing under standard conditions, equipped with road tyres and an optional aero kit. The latter includes a fixed rear wing designed to provide increased downforce at high speeds, further enhancing the car’s stability and handling capabilities. The meticulous attention to detail and extensive fine-tuning undertaken by Porsche’s engineers have resulted in a vehicle that is not only ready for series production but also poised to redefine the standards of performance in the sports car segment.

A Closer Look: Specifications and Features

The Porsche 911 Hybrid boasts an impressive array of specifications and features that set it apart from its predecessors:

Model: Porsche 911 Hybrid

Performance: Completed Nürburgring lap in 7:16.934 minutes

Testing Conditions: Standard road tyres, optional aero kit with fixed rear wing

Technology: Performance-focused hybrid drive

Development: Extensive testing and tuning, ready for series production

“For the first time in our icon’s 61-year history, we are installing a hybrid drive system in a roadgoing 911. This innovative performance hybrid makes the 911 even more dynamic,” says Frank Moser, Vice President Model Line 911 and 718. “We left nothing to chance during development and tested the new 911 under all sorts of conditions all over the world. From the freezing cold to scorching heat, as was the case during the final stages of testing in Dubai. Whether at a high drivetrain load in the demanding conditions of mountain passes or in the stop-and-go traffic of an urban environment, the new 911 has mastered even the most difficult challenges with aplomb. All in all, our engineers and test drivers clocked up more than five million kilometres of development driving.”

These specifications underscore the meticulous engineering and innovative technology that have gone into the development of the Porsche 911 Hybrid. From its record-breaking performance at the Nürburgring to its advanced hybrid drive system, every aspect of this vehicle has been carefully crafted to deliver an unrivaled driving experience. We cant wait to find out more details about the first production Porsche 911 Hybrid.

Source Porsche



