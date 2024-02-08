AI voice cloning and synthetic voice creation using MetaVoice 1B

MetaVoice, a startup, has released a new text-to-speech (TTS) and voice cloning model named MetaVoice 1B. This model is notable for its open-source availability under an Apache license, allowing for broad experimentation and modification. The model is built on a substantial foundation, featuring 1.2 billion parameters and trained on a significant corpus of 100,000 hours of speech data.

It boasts zero-shot cloning capabilities for American and British accents using just 30 seconds of reference audio, with future updates expected to support fine-tuning for voice cloning across various accents and languages. The model also emphasizes the ability to convey emotional speech without generating hallucinated words, a problem observed in some other models.

The architecture of MetaVoice 1B incorporates both causal and non-causal transformers, multi-band diffusion processes, and a deep filter net to refine the output. Despite some issues with demo stability, the model is available for testing through a provided GitHub repository and a Colab notebook.

AI Voice Cloning

The digital age has ushered in a plethora of advancements, but few are as intriguing as the development of synthetic voices that are nearly indistinguishable from those of humans. The latest breakthrough in this field comes from MetaVoice, a team of innovators who have unveiled MetaVoice 1B, a cutting-edge text-to-speech and voice cloning technology. This new model is not just a step forward in voice synthesis; it’s a leap that brings us closer to a future where digital voices are as rich and authentic as any human’s.

MetaVoice 1B stands out with its impressive framework, boasting 1.2 billion parameters that enable it to produce highly nuanced and lifelike voice outputs. The technology has been refined through training on an extensive dataset of speech, which spans over 100,000 hours. This vast array of data allows MetaVoice 1B to capture a wide range of vocal subtleties. One of its most remarkable features is the ability to clone voices with American and British accents accurately, requiring only a 30-second audio sample to do so. This zero-shot cloning capability demonstrates the model’s precision and the efficiency of its design.

MetaVoice-1B is a 1.2B parameter base model for TTS (text-to-speech). It has been built with the following priorities:

Emotional speech rhythm and tone in English.

in English. Support for voice cloning with finetuning . We have had success with as little as 1 minute training data for Indian speakers.

. Zero-shot cloning for American & British voices , with 30s reference audio.

, with 30s reference audio. Support for long-form synthesis.



What sets MetaVoice 1B apart from its predecessors is its capacity to infuse emotion into speech. This emotional intelligence brings a new level of depth and authenticity to synthesized voices, making interactions with AI more natural and engaging. The model also aims to minimize the occurrence of hallucinated words, which are nonsensical or out-of-place words generated by TTS systems, thereby improving the clarity and reliability of the output.

The technical foundation of MetaVoice 1B is robust, featuring a combination of causal and non-causal transformers, multi-band diffusion, and a deep filter net. These components are meticulously integrated to produce audio that is crisp and remarkably true to life. This synergy of technologies sets a new standard for text-to-speech systems, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in voice synthesis.

MetaVoice 1B is not just a tool for the creators; it’s a resource for the community. The model is available under an open-source Apache license, making it accessible for enthusiasts and professionals to explore and build upon. It can be found on GitHub and is also provided through a Colab notebook, offering a practical way for users to experiment with its capabilities and contribute to its ongoing development.

The team behind MetaVoice is dedicated to the model’s continuous enhancement. Future updates are expected to expand the model’s fine-tuning abilities, allowing for more personalized voice cloning. These improvements will likely include support for a wider variety of accents and languages, making the technology even more versatile and inclusive.

MetaVoice 1B is a platform that fosters creativity and collaboration. It invites developers, researchers, and tech enthusiasts to delve into the future of voice synthesis. With MetaVoice 1B, the possibilities for creating and refining digital voices are vast, opening up new avenues for interaction and expression in the digital realm. Whether you’re looking to develop applications, conduct research, or simply satisfy your curiosity about the future of voice technology, MetaVoice 1B offers an exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of this evolving landscape.



