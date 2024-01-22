7 Amazing AI audio tools for enhancing and generating sounds, voices and music

In the ever-evolving world of audio production, artificial intelligence is making significant strides, offering a suite of tools that can transform the way creators approach sound design. For podcasters, musicians, and content creators, these advancements mean more efficient workflows and enhanced audio quality. Let’s delve into seven AI tools that are reshaping the audio landscape, each with its unique capabilities to assist you in your creative endeavors.

Adobe Speech Enhancer

At the forefront of audio enhancement is Adobe Speech Enhancer. This powerful tool is adept at cleaning up audio tracks, removing unwanted background noise and echoes to deliver clear speech recordings. This is particularly beneficial for podcasters and video producers who require crisp and intelligible audio for their audiences.

Meta AudioBox

Meta’s AudioBox is another innovative tool that’s changing the game in audio synthesis. With AudioBox, users can create unique voices and sound effects using vocal inputs or text commands. It’s built on a sophisticated self-supervised learning model, offering specialized versions like AudioBox Speech and AudioBox Sound to cater to different audio generation requirements. Audiobox is Meta’s new foundation research model for audio generation.

It can generate voices and sound effects using a combination of voice inputs and natural language text prompts — making it easy to create custom audio for a wide range of use cases. The Audiobox family of models also includes specialist models Audiobox Speech and Audiobox Sound, and all Audiobox models are built upon the shared self-supervised model Audiobox SSL.

Mubert

Learn more about the best AI tools available for creating sounds, voices and music using artificial intelligence. For music enthusiasts, Mubert offers an AI-powered text-to-music generator that’s both user-friendly and versatile. You can easily craft music tracks, jingles, or ambient soundscapes by simply providing prompts. Mubert’s free tier makes it accessible for creators on a budget to add a professional touch to their projects.

AI tools for sound, music and voices

Soundraw

Soundraw is another AI music creation tool that stands out for its ability to generate music that matches your desired mood or genre. This eliminates the time-consuming search for the perfect track, allowing you to focus more on the creative aspects of your project. Simply choose the mood, the genre, and the length. Our AI will generate fascinating songs for you. Make an intro shorter or change the position of the chorus. Customize your song in just a few clicks. You can create songs that match your content perfectly in minutes and with no music composition knowledge.

When you use stock audio in a video, for example, you have to spend a lot of time searching for the right song: a piece that has the right length and that matches the mood and the progression of your video. If your video has a climax at 00:15, but the song happens to be quiet at that time, there’s nothing you can do about it. You need to discard the song and keep searching.

With SOUNDRAW, instead of spending hours searching for the music you need, the AI creates it for you in seconds. Just tell the AI how you want your song to be and let it generate dozens of variations. Pick up the one you like and customize it further to make it match your content even better!

Voicemod AI

Voicemod is a multifaceted tool that includes a text-to-speech generator, a voice changer, and soundboards. These features are ideal for enhancing online interactions and creating custom audio content for various applications, from podcasting to live streaming. Voicemod is compatible with all your favorite games and programs such as CS:GO, Minecraft, Rust, Valheim, Fortnite, Rocket League, Valorant, Among Us, Discord, Skype, TeamSpeak, and more.

Sono AI

Sono offers a text-to-music generator with an easy-to-use interface, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced users. With Sono AI, you can create musical pieces that complement your project’s theme, using either simple or complex prompts.

Vocal Remover

Lastly, Vocal Remover is a specialized tool for those who need to perform tasks like extracting speech from mixed tracks, merging audio clips, or adjusting volume levels within a track. Its capabilities ensure that it can meet a range of technical audio requirements. “Separate voice from music out of a song free with powerful AI algorithms”

These seven free AI sound tools provide a broad spectrum of options for improving and creating audio content. Whether you’re looking to refine recordings or generate original music and sound effects, the possibilities are vast. By leveraging the power of AI, you can take your audio projects to the next level and achieve high-quality results with less effort. As the audio production landscape continues to be shaped by technological advancements, these tools represent just the beginning of what’s possible for creators who are willing to explore and embrace AI in their work.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals