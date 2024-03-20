7 Unknown AI tools to boost your productivity and workflows

If you are always on the lookout for new AI tools that can help you improve your productivity, workflows and more. You might be interested in a quick guide on more unusual artificial intelligence (AI) tools, not the usual giants you hear about, but hidden gems that could be the lifeline you need to sail smoothly through your work. These seven AI tools discovered by Matt Wolfe are like secret weapons. Each with the potential to transform the way you manage information, learn, create music, design in 3D, converse in real-time, innovate in design, and craft presentations.

MyMemo

Let’s start with MyMemo, a digital information assistant that’s like having a personal librarian at your fingertips. It’s an AI-driven tool designed to help you manage your knowledge effortlessly. With MyMemo, you can chat with an AI for quick answers, organize your memos for easy access, and integrate it with your browser for a seamless experience. It’s perfect for researchers or anyone with a thirst for knowledge, offering a way to declutter your digital space and find information with ease.

7 Amazing AI tools you might not of heard of

Wisdom Plan

Next, there’s Wisdom Plan, which is like a personal tutor that adapts to your learning style. It’s an educational tool that creates customized learning paths for you. Although we encountered some issues during testing, its credit system and smart planning tools are promising. Wisdom Plan could guide you on a learning journey tailored just for you, helping you reach your educational goals.

Loudly

For those with a creative spark, Loudly is a music creation platform that lets you be your own composer. It provides AI-generated music that you can customize to your taste. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced musician looking for new inspiration, Loudly’s library of royalty-free music and its customization tools are at your disposal, with both free and premium plans. It could be your go-to digital sound studio.

3D AI Studio

3D AI Studio is for the visual creators out there. It generates custom 3D models from simple text or image prompts. You can try it out with a free trial and access more advanced features with its paid plans. If you’re a designer or just fascinated by 3D modeling, 3D AI Studio offers a glimpse into the future of AI-assisted design.

GroqChat

GroqChat is a real-time AI dialogue tool that’s perfect for creating dynamic conversations, whether for gaming NPCs or enhancing customer service with intelligent chatbots. It’s built on open-source AI technology and provides an API for developers to integrate into their systems. GroqChat could be a key player for businesses looking to improve customer interactions with AI.

Uizard

Uizard is like a wizard for UI design, helping you create wireframes, prototypes, and mockups with AI’s help. Whether you’re working on a free plan or have access to premium features, Uizard can turn a simple text prompt into a detailed UI design. For designers looking to speed up their workflow, Uizard offers a touch of magic.

Beautiful AI

Lastly, Beautiful AI is all about elevating your presentation game. It’s an AI-powered tool that specializes in creating visually stunning slides complete with charts, graphs, and images. Although it’s a premium service with a trial available, it shines in generating presentations that capture your audience’s attention. Just remember to provide it with the latest information for the best results.

To keep up with these and other emerging AI tools, you might want to check out the Future Tools website. It’s a treasure trove for discovering the latest in AI applications, and you can subscribe to their newsletter for updates on new AI developments.

These 7 AI tools to improve productivity, developed by innovative smaller companies, are specialized to meet your specific needs. They offer solutions for managing your knowledge, personalizing your learning, creating music, designing in 3D, engaging in AI conversations, innovating in UI design, and creating compelling presentations. They represent the forward-thinking spirit of today’s AI landscape and could be the key to unlocking new levels of efficiency and creativity in your work and personal projects. So why not dive in and explore what these tools have to offer? They might just be the secret ingredient you need to enhance your workflow and unleash your creative potential.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals