ASUS AI supercomputing solutions showcased at GTC 2024

At the NVIDIA GTC AI conference, ASUS introduced their latest creations: the ESC NM1-E1 and ESC NM2-E1 GPU AI supercomputing servers. These powerhouses are equipped with the newest NVIDIA technologies, including the B200 Tensor Core GPU and the GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip. They’re designed to cater to a wide array of AI server performance needs, ensuring that different industries can leverage the power of AI to its fullest potential.

These servers, especially the 2U models that come with the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and NVIDIA Grace CPU, are built for speed. They’re all about high-speed data processing, which is crucial for accelerating the development and deployment of AI. ASUS has fine-tuned these servers for AI tasks, with a focus on training and inferencing large language models. They’ve drawn on their expertise in MLPerf, a benchmark for machine learning performance, to guarantee that these servers deliver top-notch results.

Businesses have diverse needs, and ASUS knows this well. That’s why they’re offering liquid-cooled rack solutions that are as versatile as they are powerful. These solutions can handle a variety of workloads, giving companies the freedom to select a server configuration that best fits their unique requirements.

AI Supercomputing

Sustainability is a key concern in today’s world, and ASUS is addressing this by integrating advanced liquid-cooling technology into their data centers. Technologies like direct-to-chip cooling not only boost efficiency but also support eco-friendly initiatives within the industry. This move by ASUS is a clear indication of their dedication to creating solutions that are not only powerful but also environmentally responsible.

For those who want to dive into AI but are intimidated by the complexity of coding, ASUS has a solution. Their ESC4000A-E12 server comes with a no-code AI platform, making it possible for users to develop and deploy AI applications without needing to be coding experts. This is a significant step in democratizing AI, making it accessible to a wider audience.

But ASUS didn’t stop there. They’ve also developed customized software solutions that optimize GPU resource allocation. This means that AI training and inferencing can be done more efficiently, saving time and resources.

Recognizing the importance of a holistic approach, ASUS has forged partnerships with industry leaders to offer comprehensive turnkey server support. This means that customers get a complete package that covers both hardware and software needs for deploying AI applications. It’s a one-stop-shop for anyone looking to harness the power of AI in their operations.

With these latest innovations, ASUS is not just releasing new products; they’re shaping the future of AI and high-performance computing. They’re providing the tools that industries need to harness the power of AI, driving innovation and efficiency across the board. Whether you’re in healthcare, finance, or any other field, the potential applications of these ASUS servers are vast and exciting.

So, as you consider the next steps for your business or organization, think about the role AI can play. With ASUS’s new NVIDIA-powered data center solutions, the path to integrating AI into your operations is clearer and more accessible than ever. It’s an exciting time to be part of the AI revolution, and ASUS is leading the charge with technology that’s not just powerful but also adaptable and sustainable. Welcome to the future of AI supercomputing, where the possibilities are as limitless as your imagination.



