ZBOX AI mini PC systems with dedicated NPU

ZOTAC well-known for creating compact computers, has launched an exciting new series of ZBOX AI mini PCs. These powerful machines are equipped with advanced Intel and AMD processors that feature integrated Neural Processing Units (NPUs), enabling them to deliver enhanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities in a compact and efficient package. The new lineup, which includes the ZBOX Edge MI672 / MI652, ZBOX CI671 / CI651 nano, and ZBOX Edge MA762, is designed to cater to a wide range of user needs while offering exceptional performance and versatility.

Neural Processing Units

The ZBOX AI mini PCs are engineered to harness the full potential of AI-driven tasks, thanks to the integration of cutting-edge Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen processors with dedicated NPUs. These processors enable the mini PCs to handle complex AI workloads and run AI-based applications with remarkable efficiency. The compact design of these units makes them an ideal choice for users who require a powerful yet space-saving desktop solution, without compromising on performance.

To further enhance the visual experience, the ZBOX AI mini PCs come equipped with Intel ARC Graphics and AMD Radeon 780M Graphics, ensuring smooth and immersive graphics performance for both work and play. The inclusion of the ZOTAC AI Express wizard simplifies the setup process for AI applications, such as Stable Diffusion, making it easier for users to dive into the world of AI-powered computing.

Connectivity and Expandability

ZOTAC has designed the ZBOX AI mini PCs with a focus on connectivity and expandability, ensuring that users have access to a wide range of options to suit their needs. The mini PCs feature multiple I/O ports, including USB 3.2, HDMI, DisplayPort, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2, allowing for seamless connection to peripherals and high-speed internet access. The support for the latest DDR5-5600/5200 SODIMM memory and M.2 NVMe SSDs enables quick data access and efficient multitasking, further enhancing the overall performance of these powerful machines.

ZBOX AI Mini PCs Range

The ZBOX edge MI672 / MI652 models feature Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or Core Ultra 5 125H processors, respectively, and boast a low-profile design with LPE cores for improved power efficiency. The integrated Intel ARC Graphics makes these mini PCs suitable for graphic-intensive tasks and casual gaming.

For users who prioritize silent operation, the ZBOX CI671 / CI651 nano models are an excellent choice. These fanless mini PCs utilize Intel Core Ultra 7 155U or Core Ultra 5 125U processors and feature a tool-less chassis disassembly, making memory and storage upgrades a breeze. The ZBOX edge MA762, on the other hand, is powered by the AMD 7840HS APU and AMD Radeon 780M Graphics, offering compatibility with AMD Ryzen AI Software for optimized AI inference. This model also supports dual Gigabit Ethernet, catering to diverse networking requirements.

ZOTAC ZBOX AI Features

Integrated NPU for AI acceleration

Increased graphics capabilities

Improved power efficiency

Compact Size

Easy path to upgrade with DDR5-5600/5200 memory modules (up to 64 GB) and M.2 NVMe SSDs

Included VESA mount allow for versatile mounting

ZOTAC AI Express Toolkit included for users new to AI to experience its capabilities

ZBOX edge MI672 / MI652

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H / Intel Core Ultra 5 125H inside

Intel Arc Graphics

LPE (Low Power Efficiency) cores for improved power-efficiency

Integrated NPU optimized for AI applications

28.5 mm/1.12 in Low-profile design

ZBOX CI671 / CI651 nano

Intel Core Ultra 7 155U / Intel Core Ultra 5 125U inside

Silent fanless operation

LPE (Low Power Efficiency) cores for improved power-efficiency

Integrated NPU optimized for AI applications

ZBOX edge MA762

AMD Ryzen 7840HS APU

AMD Radeon 780M Integrated Graphics

Integrated NPU optimized for AI applications

AMD Ryzen AI compatible

28.5 mm/1.12 in Low-profile design

The ZOTAC ZBOX AI mini PCs are now available in barebone configurations in select regions, providing users with the flexibility to customize their systems according to their specific needs. With their powerful performance, AI-enhanced capabilities, and compact form factor, these mini PCs are set to revolutionize the way we approach computing, making them an ideal choice for creative professionals, tech enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a clutter-free workspace without compromising on performance.



