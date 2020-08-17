Blaize AI unveils new AI Edge Computing hardware and software

Blaize has this week announced the launch of new hardware and software specifically designed for AI Edge Computing applications. The Blaize Pathfinder and Xplorer platforms coupled with the Blaize AI Software Suite enable developers to “usher in a new era of more practical and commercially viable edge AI products across a wide range of edge use cases and industries”, says Blaize.

The Blaize Xplorer X1600E is available for $299 in volume quantity, the Pathfinder P1600 SOM is available in industrial grade for $399 in volume quantity, and the Blaize Xplorer X1600P is available for $999 in volume quantity. Example applications of the new AI Edge Computing hardware and software include:

– Industrial: Running five (5) independent neural networks at 50FPS with less than 100 ms aggregate latency monitoring human and robot pose detection & position, product ID & count, and product quality.

– Smart City: Three independent neural networks running at 50FPS monitoring human detection, pose, position, auto detection and traffic intersection safety & security.

– Sensor Fusion: High resolution FHD video and Lidar/Radar sensor fusion running as a complete graph-native application on Blaize GSP.

– Last mile delivery: Sensor fusion of HD cameras at 30FPS & lidar/radar with less than 100 ms latency and less than 15 W power.

– Retail: Four (4) independent neural networks running at 50FPS monitoring human detection, position, mask, and theft for store safety and security, and product detection.

Blaize Leadership Focus on Systems & Energy Efficiency, Low latency, Flexibility

The Blaize embedded and accelerator platforms are built on the Blaize Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture designed for the demands of edge computing. With 16 GSP cores and 16TOPS of AI inference performance within a tiny 7 W power envelope, GSP delivers up to 60x better system-level efficiency vs. GPU/CPUs for edge AI applications. In addition, GSP enables 50x less memory bandwidth, and 10x lower latency. This efficiency comes without compromising flexibility – Blaize GSP is a 100% programmable processor – and features advanced capabilities including multi-threading and streaming.

Blaize Pathfinder P1600 embedded SOM

The P1600 embedded Systems on Module (SOM) brings the programmability and efficiency benefits of the GSP to embedded edge AI applications deployed at the sensor edge, or on the network edge. No host processor is needed for the P1600, just plug it in and go.

Blaize Xplorer Accelerator Platforms

Blaize Xplorer platforms are built to accelerate AI applications at the edge of the enterprise via easy plug-in to the PCIe slot in a host server or appliance. The X1600E is a small form factor accelerator platform for small and power-constrained environments such as convenience stores or industrial sites. This is an accelerator form factor uniquely available from Blaize due to the efficiency of the GSP – and can be easily added to accelerate AI apps in industrial PCs or as a rack of cards in a small 1U server.

The X1600P is a standard PCIe-based accelerator in a half-height, half-width form factor. The X1600P can easily replace a power-hungry desktop GPU in edge servers and provide anywhere from 16-64TOPS of AI inference performance within a very low power envelope.

Blaize AI Software Suite

The Blaize AI software suite is built on open standards with ease of accessibility to liberate product developers from being locked to proprietary development environments. Comprised of the Picasso software development kit (SDK), and AI Studio, a completely code-free visual interface, the software suite offers tools for both traditional developers and non-coder domain experts. In addition, both tools sets utilize Blaize Netdeploy, a Blaize innovation with edge-aware algorithms to get the best accuracy and performance for edge deployments.

Source : TPU

