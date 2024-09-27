20 AI Models Tested Using The Same Coding Problems

Ever wondered how different AI models stack up against each other when faced with the same coding challenges? All About AI has evaluated over 20 AI models using identical coding problems, aiming to find out which ones excel and which fall short. Both proprietary and open-source, using standardized coding problems to assess their performance, adherence to instructions, and execution times. To assist this structured testing process, a specialized application was developed, ensuring precise model selection and result validation.

In the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence, understanding the capabilities and limitations of various AI models is crucial for developers, researchers, and businesses alike.

Application Setup and Methodology

To ensure a thorough and unbiased evaluation, a dedicated application was created specifically for this purpose. The application allows users to:

Select from a wide range of AI models and providers , including both proprietary and open-source options.

, including both proprietary and open-source options. Input standardized coding problems to maintain consistency in testing across all models.

to maintain consistency in testing across all models. Validate the results generated by each model against known correct answers.

This structured approach guarantees that each AI model is tested under identical conditions, providing a fair and accurate comparison of their capabilities. By using standardized coding problems, the evaluation process eliminates any potential bias or variability that could arise from using different test cases for each model.

AI Coding Performance Tested

Evaluating Basic Problem-Solving Capabilities

The first phase of testing focused on assessing the AI models’ ability to handle a straightforward coding problem: identifying the three most frequently chosen numbers from a list of 10,000. This task was designed to evaluate the models’ basic problem-solving capabilities and their adherence to the provided instructions.

The output generated by each model was carefully validated against known correct answers to ensure accuracy. The results of this phase revealed that various models, including GPT-4 mini and F3, successfully solved the problem, demonstrating their ability to handle simple coding tasks effectively. However, some models, such as CLA 3.5, failed to produce the correct output, highlighting the importance of instruction adherence in achieving accurate results.

Assessing Complex Problem-Solving Skills

The second phase of the evaluation involved a more challenging problem: a recent LeetCode challenge that required the identification of the largest palindrome divisible by a given number. This task was designed to test the AI models’ ability to handle complex problem-solving scenarios and follow detailed instructions.

To ensure the correctness of the solutions, the output generated by each model was validated using the test cases provided in the LeetCode challenge. The results of this phase demonstrated the superior performance of proprietary models, such as GPT-4 mini and MRA large, in successfully solving the problem. In contrast, many open-source models struggled with instruction adherence, despite generating high-quality code.

Key Insights and Performance Metrics

The comprehensive evaluation of the AI models revealed several key insights into their performance:

Proprietary models generally outperformed open-source models in both problem-solving accuracy and instruction adherence.

in both problem-solving accuracy and instruction adherence. Open-source models often failed due to poor instruction adherence , even when the generated code was of high quality.

, even when the generated code was of high quality. Execution times varied significantly among the models, with some, like MRA large, achieving faster runtimes, highlighting the importance of performance speed in practical applications.

These insights provide valuable information for developers and researchers looking to select the most suitable AI models for their specific needs, taking into account factors such as accuracy, instruction adherence, and execution speed.

Ongoing Evaluation and Future Directions

The evaluation process is an ongoing endeavor, with plans for continuous testing of new AI models as they emerge and potential adjustments to the prompts used in the testing process to improve instruction adherence. To assist further exploration and customization, the application developed for this evaluation is available for members to adapt and test according to their specific requirements, allowing for personalized assessments and deeper insights into the capabilities of various AI models.

By continuously refining the testing process and incorporating new models, we aim to provide a comprehensive and up-to-date understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of AI models in coding tasks. This ongoing evaluation will serve as a valuable resource for developers and researchers, allowing them to make informed decisions about AI model selection and application in real-world scenarios.

In conclusion, this comparative evaluation of over 20 AI models using standardized coding problems offers a detailed analysis of their performance, instruction adherence, and execution times. The insights gained from this evaluation are invaluable for anyone involved in AI development and research, providing a solid foundation for understanding the capabilities and limitations of various models and guiding future advancements in the field.

