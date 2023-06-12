Age of Wonders 4 Dragon Dawn expansion lands this month

Are you ready to venture into a world of dragons, magic, and fiery battles? You’ll be thrilled to know that the much-anticipated Age of Wonders 4 Dragon Dawn Content Pack is set to be released in just under a fortnight—on June 20th, 2023, to be precise. This exciting add-on to the beloved strategy game is about to make your gaming experience a lot more… draconic!

As the name suggests, the Dragon Dawn Content Pack puts dragons in the spotlight. Here’s what you can look forward to: building your grand kingdom under the fiery wings of dragons, leading formidable reptilian armies into battle, harnessing the raw power of draconic magic, and searing your foes as a Dragon Ruler.

But that’s not all! Coinciding with the launch of Dragon Dawn, the developers have prepared a little surprise for the players. They’re introducing the free Wyvern Update, packed with a range of updates, enhancements for a smoother gaming experience, and tweaks to the gameplay balance—many of which were pointed out by the keen-eyed Age of Wonders community.

Age of Wonders 4 Dragon Dawn expansion

“Embrace the power of the Ancient Dragon Lords, in the Age of Wonders 4: Dragon Dawn Content Pack. New features about dragons, for dragons, possibly by dragons will bring your magical ambitions to an entirely new scale! From your Dragon Throne, forge empires inhabited by reptilian minions, use draconic magic that focuses on evolving your people, and for the first time, play as a Dragon Ruler and set the realms ablaze!”

“Dragon Dawn includes:

– Dragon Rulers, a distinct new leader type, customizable from snout to tail, with unique new skills, equipment, transformations, and associated events!

– Lizardfolk, a new physical appearance for your factions

– Tome of Evolution, adding new units that evolve as they level, and new spells to boost all evolving units

– Tome of Dragons, adding spells to summon dragons, wield the power of dragons, and become dragons!

– The Ashen War, a new realm option where six mighty elder dragons are locked in conflict – choose your allies carefully and tip the scales towards your own victory!”

New features of the expansion

The Dragon Dawn addition significantly enriches the game by introducing unique elements and boosting the existing functionality. The add-on features a unique leader archetype, providing factions with an interesting, physical visual tweak. That’s not it, there’s more magical content for your exploration with extra Tomes of Magic, and even a brand new realm to discover.

Dragon Dawn is set to take flight on June 20, 2023, for a suggested retail price of $9.99/£8.49/€9.99. Now, if you’re wondering how you can get your hands on it, simply follow the steps below:

If you are a proud owner of the Premium Edition of Age of Wonders 4 or the Expansion Pass, you will be pleased to know that you’ll receive the Dragon Dawn pack at launch, at no additional cost.

For those who haven’t yet purchased the game, the upcoming pack will be available for purchase separately.

Deep Dive into the Dragon Lords

For those of you eager to learn more about the intricacies of ruling as a Dragon Lord, there is an entire Dev Journal dedicated to this topic. It’s packed with insightful information and tips on how to make the most of your dragon leadership in the Age of Wonders 4 Dragon Dawn Content Pack.

So, if you would like to improve your gameplay and strategize for the upcoming release, reading the Dev Journal might be a good place to start. You might find it to be a treasure trove of knowledge about the Dragon Lords, their abilities, their magical prowess, and their leadership style.

Source : AoW4



