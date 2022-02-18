Easily add Internet automation to your projects with Aeroh One

Aeroh One is a new hackable infrared remote allowing you to easily add Internet automation to your projects and applications. The small piece of hardware supports a wide variety of different third-party services including Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, Google Asst, IFTTT and more on iOS and Android. Soon to be available via the Crowd Supply website the Aeroh One has been designed to turn any remote-controlled device into an internet-connected one.

Internet automation

“Aeroh One has a small footprint, making it easy to mount on top of the infra-red remote receiver of your equipment. In addition, we will have a wide range of mounting options that you can either order or 3D models you can freely download and print yourself.”

“You can continue to use your old OEM remote while Aeroh One is mounted on the equipment. This is because Aeroh One has an infra-red remote receiver in the front, and can proxy the signals that it receives. It is programmed to emit the remote signals based on what your equipment can understand. With this infra-red remote receiver you can also record custom infra-red signals and program the Aeroh One to work with new equipment.”

Features and specifications of the Aeroh One :

Wifi Module – ESP32-­C3­-MINI-­1 2.4 GHz Wi­Fi (802.11 b/g/n) and Bluetooth 5 module 32-bit RISC-V single-core processor, up to 160 MHz 384 KB ROM 400 KB SRAM (16 KB for cache) 8 KB SRAM in RTC 4 MB embedded flash On­board PCB antenna Operating voltage/Power supply: 3.0 ~ 3.6 V RF certification: FCC/CE/SRRC Small­ footprint: 16.6 mm x 13.2 mm

– ESP32-­C3­-MINI-­1 Infrared LED Driver – Microchip ATtiny167 High Performance, Low Power AVR® 8-bit Microcontroller 16K bytes of In-System programmable flash program memory 512 bytes of In-System programmable EEPROM 512 bytes of internal SRAM In-System programmable via SPI port Internal 8MHz Calibrated Oscillator

– Microchip ATtiny167 Infrared Receiver – Vishay TSMP77000TT Support 20 kHz to 60 kHz IR signals with all data formats Photo detector and preamplifier in one package

– Vishay TSMP77000TT Infrared Emitter – Kingbright AA3528F3S 940 nm Infrared Emitter 120° viewing angle

– Kingbright AA3528F3S Infrared Capabilities IR Repeater in the default mode Record, Reply and Save signals (commands) over mobile app



For more information on the Aeroh One ahead of its availability on the Crowd Supply website and to register your details to be notified when it does become available. Jump over to the official project page by following the link below.

Source : Crowd Supply

