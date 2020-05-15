AdapTableTop modular tabletop game platforms

AdapTableTop is a unique tabletop board gaming system that allows you to use platforms to add further immersion to your gameplay or help provide a extra tabletop game play area. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the tabletop extension with adaptable levels that can be used on any game or table. The AdapTableTop system also includes a range of 3D printable accessories and is now available to back via Kickstarter with early bird pledges available from €49 or roughly £44. If all goes to plan worldwide delivery is expected to take place sometime during February 2021.

“Like you, who are reading these lines, we too are fanatics of board games and role-playing games, and we know how difficult it is, sometimes, adapting the space available and play comfortably. We did some searches, and we found an article on a website that suggested some solutions to improve the gaming experience with professional tables, in this way, we came across an amateur project that inspired us to develop AdapTableTop “ATT”. We intended to make a device that had the same concept but could be more versatile. “

“Since that, several products have been released on the market that allows users to improve the gaming experience, from professional wooden tables to additional accessories, and they are all good solutions. With our project, we wanted to focus on the features that we believe are fundamental to our experience as players and developers to offer a product that can help many other players to have fewer limitations due to their playable space. These are the key points on which we have worked: more surface, customizable, stable, easy to use, and transport.”

Source : Kickstarter

