New Ada Computer Science platform for learning computer science

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has this week announced the launch of a new platform specifically created for learning about computer science and taking the form of the aptly named Ada Computer Science. The new online learning platform has been created for teachers, students, and anyone else interested in learning more about computers and how to program them.

The new platform has been created thanks to a partnership between the Raspberry Pi Foundation and the University of Cambridge, and offers comprehensive resources covering everything from algorithms and data structures to computational thinking and cybersecurity.

Ada Computer Science

“With the rapid advances being made in AI systems and chatbots built on large language models, such as ChatGPT, it’s more important than ever that all young people understand the fundamentals of computer science. Our aim is to enable young people all over the world to learn about computer science through providing access to free, high-quality and engaging resources that can be used by both students and teachers.”

“The platform has nearly 1000 rigorously researched and automatically marked interactive questions to test your understanding and is improving all the time, with new content developed in response to user feedback and the latest research. Whatever your interest in computer science, Ada is the place for you.”

“If you’re teaching or studying a computer science qualification at school, you can use the platform for classwork, homework, and revision. Teachers can select questions to set as assignments for their students and have the assignments marked directly. The assignment results help you and your students understand how well they have grasped the key concepts and highlights areas where they would benefit from further tuition. Students can learn with the help of written materials, concept illustrations, and videos, and they can test their knowledge and prepare for exams.”

To get started and register for the platform jump over to the official Ada website by following the link below.

