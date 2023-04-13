Acura Integra Type S unveiled (Video)

Acura has unveiled its latest vehicle, the Acura Integra Type S and the car will come with a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that produces 320 horsepower and comes with a six-speed manual transmission.

You can see the new Integra Type S in action in the video below, it gets a wide range of upgrades over the standard car, it certainly looks impressive from the photos and video.

The fourth Acura Type S performance variant to launch in the last 24 months, the Integra Type S takes Integra’s styling to the next level with a bold and aggressive wide body design, dynamic center-mounted triple exhaust outlets, large front air intakes, hood vent and a rear diffuser that immediately communicate its high-performance capabilities.

“The new Acura Integra Type S puts turbocharged Type S performance and design at the gateway to our brand,” said Emile Korkor, Assistant Vice President, Acura National Sales. “The new Integra just won the 2023 North American Car of the Year™ award and Integra Type S builds upon its incredible performance with significant enhancements to all elements of the driving experience without compromising interior refinement or daily drivability.”

For those looking to take the Integra Type S even further, the high-performance sedan is available with an extensive list of Genuine Acura Accessories, including a carbon fiber rear lip spoiler, carbon fiber mirror caps, black illuminated front Acura badge, copper metallic finished 19-inch wheels and an Integra Type R-inspired titanium shift knob.

You can find out more details about the new Integra Type S over at the company’s website at the link below, the car will go on sale in June, but as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Acura





