Acura Integra full specifications revealed

Acura has finally revealed all the specifications for its Integra sports sedan. The little vehicle utilizes a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that is VTEC enhanced. The engine produces 200 horsepower and 192 pound-foot of torque.

Previous rumors were correct. The standard transmission is a CVT automatic, and to get the six-speed manual with rev-matching, buyers have to go for the A-Spec. However, it seems the six-speed is available in both A-Spec and A-Spec with technology package models. Manual buyers also get a helical limited-slip differential. All versions of the car get a three-mode Integrated Dynamic System with comfort/normal/sport driving modes.

A-Spec with technology package also gets an individual mode and adaptive dampers. All versions get a 10.2-inch digital instrument display and a seven-inch touchscreen display, while the Technology Package gets a nine-inch display. Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported in all trims. The Technology Package supports wireless CarPlay and Android Auto. That version also gets wireless charging and four USB ports. While Acura shared the specifications, exact pricing is still unannounced.

