Acer TravelMate B3 and Spin B3 laptops arriving April 2020

As well as launching a new rugged Chromebook this week Acer is also gearing up to make available the TravelMate B3 and TravelMate Spin B3 laptops also designed for the education environment. Acer is expected to make the new laptops available during April 2020 with prices starting from and affordable $239. The Acer TravelMate B3 It is equipped with a 11.6 inch and powered by an Intel Gemini Lake Refresh low-power processor, while the Acer TravelMate Spin B3 features a touchscreen display and a 360-degree hinge allowing the convertible laptop to transform into a tablet when desired although laptops with this feature start from $329.

– The convertible TravelMate Spin B3 and clamshell TravelMate B3 were designed to be perfect learning companions for students

– Compliant with the stringent U.S. Military Standard MIL-STD 810G, both models have impact-resistant chassis and are durable enough to withstand school life

– Built to last through an entire school day, the devices can provide up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge

Connectivity on the TravelMate Spin B3 and TravelMate B3 laptops include :Ethernet, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI port and on select models, a fully-functional USB Type-C port that allows for charging, 5GB/s data transfer and connection to external displays.

“The TravelMate Spin B3 is a flexible device that adapts to the demands of a school day via four usage modes: students can write essays in clamshell mode, watch videos or lectures in display mode, make space on a desk in tent mode when they need to work by hand, and make use of tablet mode when they need to write by hand in math or art class. An optional world-facing camera above the keyboard allows students to capture photos and videos in tablet mode. The TravelMate B3 Spin employs Wacom AES technology to provide a natural writing experience and comes with a dockable stylus.”

Acer TravelMate Spin B3 will be available in April, starting from $329.

Acer TravelMate B3 will be available in April, starting from $239.

Source: Acer

