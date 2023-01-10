New Acer Swift laptops with OLED displays

In conjunction to its new Chromebook offerings Acer has also introduced a new range of Swift laptops equipped with OLED displays providing an indication of the pricing and availability. Although exact specifications, prices and availability may vary by region says Acer.

– Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) will be available in North America in June, starting at USD 799.99; in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 1099, and in China in March, starting at RMB 6,599.

– Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-71) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 849.99; in EMEA in February, starting at EUR 999, and in China in February, starting at RMB 5,499.

– Acer Swift X 14 (SFX14-71G) will be available in North America in April, starting at USD 1,099.99; in EMEA in April, starting at EUR 1499, and in China in April, starting at RMB 7,099.

– Acer Swift 14 (SF14-71T) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 1,399.99; in EMEA in January, starting at EUR 1,699; and in China in January, starting at RMB 7,999.

Acer Swift X 14

“The Swift X 14 (SFX14-71) unleashes the potential of amateur and professional creators with its advanced CPU and discrete GPU. 13th Gen Intel Core H-series processors [2] power the premium laptop and has the option for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPUs. These powerful laptops are NVIDIA Studio-validated and are optimized with pre-installed NVIDIA Studio Drivers, enabling creators to do more by providing optimal support when collaborating with other creative applications. The Swift X 14’s advanced thermals include a larger fan that draws in more air to keep the internals cool, along with the dedicated air inlet keyboard and dual D6 copper heat pipes. The redesigned chassis makes room for a larger battery to provide all-day productivity and performance.”

Acer Swift 14

“Sporting a new and improved design, the latest Swift 14 (SF14-71T) boasts a thin-and-light CNC-machined unibody chassis enveloped in gorgeous aerospace-grade aluminium that comes in either Mist Green or Steam Blue colorways. The diamond-cut edges and double anodized materials elevate the slender and high-class chassis that measures a mere 14.95 mm (0.59 inch) thin and weighs only 1.2 kg (2.64 lbs). The OceanGlass touchpad complements the laptop’s premium style while also contributing to Acer’s Earthion mission as the glass-like touchpad has been made from ocean-bound plastic waste.”

Acer Swift Go

“The brand-new Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) and Swift Go 14 (SFG14-71) combine the latest technologies and feature an OLED display with fast refresh rates. The thin-and-light laptops showcase stunning displays that deliver vibrant, true-to-life images with 500-nit peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color range and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500-certification. The Swift Go 16 features a 16-inch 3.2K OLED display with 3200×2000 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, while the Swift Go 14 presents a 14-inch 2.8KOLED display with a 2880×1800 resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. Long hours of work, learning, and playing are made easier thanks to the laptop displays’ TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe display certification, productivity-optimized 16:10 ratio and touch-optional capabilities. The laptops’ backlit keyboards and OceanGlass touchpads further ensure a smooth and productive experience when scrolling.”

Source : Acer





