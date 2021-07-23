AC Cobra goes all-electric

One of the most iconic performance cars from decades done by is the AC Cobra. Big V-8 engines typically power these cars, but the automaker is pushing its iconic sports car into the New World. The company has announced the first AC Cobra Series 1 electric is currently undergoing final development work ahead of delivering the first customer cars.

The vehicle is a faithful recreation of the original AC Cobra but features a modern emissions-free electric powertrain. The company has worked with a technical partner called Falcon Electric to implement EV technology into the iconic car.

The Series 1 electric will have a 0-62 mph time of around four seconds. It will be able to drive almost 150 miles on a full charge. The company plans to build 58 Series 1 electric cars to celebrate the anniversary of the production of the first AC Cobra. Pricing starts at £138,000 plus additional on-road charges. The car will be offered in four unique AC Car colors, including electric blue, electric black, electric white, and electric green. Power output is expected to be 230 kW with 500 Nm of peak torque.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals