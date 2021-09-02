AC Ace RS EV revealed

One of the more iconic British automakers is AC. The company has revealed the AC Ace RS electric, which is a handbuilt sports car that runs on electricity. While the powertrain of the Ace RS is new, the vehicle itself has retained the iconic shape the original was famous for.

AC says that it’s a brand-new production car promising precision engineering with a cutting-edge electric drivetrain. The Ace RS electric can reach 62 mph in about 5.5 seconds. It has loads of torque with a rating of 500 Nm and 230kW of power.

AC estimates the car will be able to drive 200 miles charge with its 38 kWh battery pack. The car is very light, tipping the scales at 1050 kilograms. Each car will be handbuilt, with the first vehicles expected to be delivered in late 2022. The company will produce 37 Founders Editions with pricing starting at £129,500.

