ABFOCE is the ultimate solar panel & wireless charger

If you’re looking for an easy way to keep your devices charged while away from the grid you may be interested in a new lightweight folding solar panel and wireless charging set called ABFOCE. Providing both a four panel folding solar charger together with a 10,000 mAH removable wireless charger the system supports quick charging technology QC 3.0, PD 3.0 and more.

“The ABFOCE solar recharging kit compacts to an extremely portable size while ensuring wherever you are your gadgets are juiced up, prepped and on. The magnetic USB charger attaches itself to panels and just as readily releases, allowing for inside use too. Equipped with fast charging USB-A, USB-C outlets and a Qi-compatible wireless mat, the ABFOCE gets multiple devices fully charged fast. An easy to read LED interface allows you to follow your panel’s activity during any powering cycle.“

Launched via Kickstarter early bird pledges are available from $46 or roughly £36 and worldwide deliveries expected to take place during April 2020. Its creators explain a little more about the integrated solar panel technology. “Made with the most powerful and attractive mono-crystalline panels available, the ABFOCE’s four solar panels readily absorb more solar energy. Not only that, the panels are filmed with fluoropolymer, the best light transmission that can be found in the market, so ABFOCE pushes in 5V/1A at 4 to 6 times more quickly and efficiently than any of its nearest rivals, even on a cloudy day.”

Source: Kickstarter

