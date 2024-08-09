A Detailed Review of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, a budget-friendly smartwatch priced at half the cost of the premium Galaxy Watch Ultra, has undergone extensive testing across various sports and fitness activities. The detailed review below from DC Rainmaker delves into the watch’s performance, focusing on accuracy, reliability, battery life, and new features to help you make an informed decision.

Battery Performance: Inconsistent but Adequate

Samsung claims that the Galaxy Watch 7 offers up to 30 hours of battery life with the always-on display activated. However, real-world testing reveals a more generous 36-48 hours of usage without LTE connectivity. It is important to note that the GPS may not always shut off after activities, leading to unnecessary battery drain. During an 8.5-hour ride, the watch consumed 64% of its battery, suggesting an approximate GPS time of 11 hours. Keep in mind that battery consumption varies across different activities, indicating inconsistent performance.

Daily Activity Tracking: Innovative Features with Mixed Accuracy

The Galaxy Watch 7 introduces new features such as energy score tracking and the AGS index. While these features are innovative, their accuracy is mixed, particularly in energy scoring and sleep tracking. Despite claims to the contrary, the watch is compatible with non-Samsung phones, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Energy Score Tracking: A novel feature that aims to provide insights into your daily energy levels, but its accuracy may vary.

A novel feature that aims to provide insights into your daily energy levels, but its accuracy may vary. AGS Index: An innovative metric that assesses your overall fitness, but its reliability requires further validation.

An innovative metric that assesses your overall fitness, but its reliability requires further validation. Sleep Tracking: While the watch offers sleep tracking capabilities, the accuracy of this feature is inconsistent.

Sporting Features: Limitations and Workarounds

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 supports up to seven data fields for workouts, providing ample customization options. However, it lacks route-following capabilities directly on the watch. To access this feature, you must rely on the Samsung Health app on your smartphone. Additionally, the watch does not support direct sensor pairing, meaning you will need to connect power meters and heart rate straps through your phone.

Heart Rate Accuracy: Mixed Performance

The watch features a new optical heart rate sensor, which performs well during running activities. However, its accuracy during cycling is inconsistent, raising concerns about its reliability across various activities. If precise heart rate monitoring is crucial for your fitness goals, this inconsistency may be a drawback.

GPS Accuracy: Room for Improvement

Despite featuring multi-band GPS, the Galaxy Watch 7’s tracking accuracy is subpar. It struggles in different environments, including open areas and forests, likely due to poor antenna design. This limitation may be a significant concern for athletes who rely on accurate GPS data for their training and performance analysis.

Open Areas: The watch’s GPS accuracy is compromised even in clear, unobstructed environments.

The watch’s GPS accuracy is compromised even in clear, unobstructed environments. Forested Areas: GPS performance further deteriorates in densely wooded areas, making it less reliable for outdoor enthusiasts.

Final Verdict: A Budget-Friendly Option with Caveats

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a suitable choice for casual users who prioritize cost over precision. With its affordable price point, standard Wear OS features, and improved storage, it offers a budget-friendly option with several new features. However, serious athletes and fitness enthusiasts may find the watch’s accuracy issues in GPS and heart rate monitoring to be a significant drawback. Pros:

Affordable price point

Innovative features like energy score tracking and AGS index

Improved storage capacity

Compatibility with non-Samsung phones

Cons:

Inconsistent GPS accuracy

Mixed heart rate monitoring performance

Lack of direct route-following capabilities on the watch

No support for direct sensor pairing

Ultimately, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 caters to users who value affordability and are willing to compromise on accuracy. If you are a casual user looking for a budget-friendly smartwatch with basic fitness tracking features, the Galaxy Watch 7 may be a suitable choice. However, if you are a serious athlete or require precise GPS and heart rate data, you may want to consider other options in the market.

Source & Image Credit: DC Rainmaker



