QNAP Ryzen powered TS-h973AX 9-bay NAS featuring U.2 NVMe and 10GbE unveiled

QNAP has introduced a new Ryzen powered network attached storage system to its range in the form of the 9-bay QNAP TS-h973AX NAS. Available with the following specifications TS-h973AX-8G with 8 GB memory (1 x 8 GB), upgradable to 32 GB or the TS-h973AX-32G with 32 GB memory (2 x 16 GB) the NAS is powered by a AMD Ryzen V1000 series V1500B quad-core 2.2 GHz processor and features 10GbE/2.5GbE connectivity.

Thanks to the inclusion of the ZFS-based QuTS hero, the TS-h973AX provides data integrity, self-healing, and supports multiple RAID configurations with Triple Parity and Triple Mirror to enhance data protection.

“Powerful inline data deduplication, compression, and compaction significantly reduce the overall storage footprint while also improving storage read and write speeds. QuTS hero supports near-unlimited snapshots and versioning for enhanced data protection. The advanced block-based real-time SnapSync ensures that both the primary and secondary NAS maintain identical data, providing the strongest support for nonstop business operations.”

“When viewing similar AMD Ryzen NAS on the market, the 9-bay TS-h973AX stands almost unchallenged with its dual U.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 x4 SSD slots for optimal I/O and low latency, and 10GbE/2.5GbE connectivity,” said Jason Hsu, adding “from entry-level storage needs to large-scale Big Data storage, I/O-demanding applications, and cross-team collaboration – the ZFS-based TS-h973AX is perfect for tackling challenges faced by businesses of all sizes.”

For more information, full specifications, pricing and availability jump over to the official QNAP website by following the link below.

Source : QNAP

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals