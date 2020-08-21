QNAP USB 3.2 Gen 2 Dual-port NAS PCIe expansion card

QNAP today announce the launch of its new USB 3.2 Gen 2 Dual-port PCIe Expansion Card, product code QXP-10G2U3A. The QNAP USB 3.2 Gen 2 Expansion Cards can be installed in QNAP NAS with a PCIe slot and supports Windows, Linux desktops or servers to enable faster connections to modern USB devices.

No driver is required to install the QXP-10G2U3A expansion card to connect to the TL-D800C and TL-R1200C-RP QNAP USB JBOD product series. QTS / QuTS hero NAS users can manage connected USB JBOD storage using Storage & Snapshots Manager; PC users via QNAP JBOD Manager.

The QXP-10G2U3A includes two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, with each port providing up to 10 Gbps data transfer speeds. It supports the USB Attached SCSI Protocol (UASP) to facilitate fast file-sharing data transfers, uses advanced low-power processes, and follows standard PCIe/USB bus Power Management to optimize power consumption. The QXP-10G2U3A also supports overcurrent detection and short circuit protection.

Source : QNAP

