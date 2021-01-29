80,000th Bentley Continental GT rolls off the production line

Bentley have announced that their 80,000th Continental GT has rolled off the production line at their plant in Crewe.

The 80,000th Continental GT is a a right-hand drive Continental GT V8 in Orange Flame, 80,000 cars is impressive considering they are hand built.

In 2003, the Continental GT was launched – the first car of the modern Bentley era. Inspired by the R-Type, the first Continental GT established an entirely new market segment – the modern luxury Grand Tourer. Ever since, it has been the unchallenged benchmark for the sector that it founded, with an average of nearly 5,000 examples a year being delivered to customers around the world.

Today, eighteen years later, Bentley’s skilled craftspeople – many of whom will have worked on the very first example of the Continental GT (still owned by Bentley) – have handcrafted the 80,000th car. Over this period the style, technology and engineering beneath the car has evolved significantly, seeing an increase of up to 27 per cent in peak power, whilst models within the range have also achieved a reduction over the original Continental GT of 48 per cent in CO2 emissions.

Source Bentley

