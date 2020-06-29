$75,000 Spot Explorer robot dog gets unboxed (Video)

Boston Dynamics recently started selling their Spot Explorer robot dog for $75,000 and now we get to have a look at one in an unboxing video fro, Unbox Therapy.

We first saw some versions of the robot dog around 11 years ago and then back in 2015, the first version of Spot was unveiled.

The video below gives us a look at the final version of Spot that is an actual product than you can now buy, it is amazing how much this technology has developed over the last 10 / 11 years.

As we can see from the video the retail version of this robot dog looks impressive, it will be interesting to see how they develop over the next 10 years.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

