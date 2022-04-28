TX-6 channel stereo mixer equalizer, filters, compressor, effects and more

Teenage Engineering have launched a new combination six channel stereo mixer with integrated equalizer, filters, compressor, aux send, cue and digital effects in the form of the new TX–6 which is now available to purchase priced at £1,199. Equipped with integrated battery and I/O in the form of aux out, cue out, main out, USB-C and 6 x 3.5mm audio in the stereo mixer has an eight hour battery life and is fitted with a 48x64 pixel monochrome display.

Providing a 32-bit/48kHz usb interface the stereo mixer can connect directly to an iPhone using a lightning cable and measures just 90 mm (102 mm with adapter) x 62 mm x 23 mm in size and features a 64x48 pixels OLED display.

TX-6 six channel stereo mixer

“The first portable pro-mixer that can be used as a multi-functional 32-bit 48kHz audio interface that has an instrument tuner, built-in digital fx, synthesizer and drum machine. Connect to your daw for 12 channel multitrack recordings. use the internal synth and sequencer, or control them via external midi device. with MFi you can even connect to your iOS device.”

“TX–6 features a 6 channel stereo mixer with a configurable knob layout. choose to have the three-band eq at your fingertips, or customize each knob to control whichever setting you prefer. with more than meets the eye, TX–6 is packed full of features and connectivity options.”

Source : Teenage Engineering

