New TCL 5G routers and wireless access points

TCL has this week introduced new 5G CPE products at this year’s Broadband World Forum 2022 unveiling the company’s latest 5G router hardware together with wireless access points in the form of the 5G CPE, TCL LINKHUB 5G HH512L, TCL 4.11 Gbps 5G Mobile and Advanced 4G CPE hardware.

TCL 4.11 Gbps 5G Mobile Wi-Fi Speeds Up Your Mobile Network

Supporting 5G sub-6Ghz and mmWave and up to 4.11 Gbps downlink speeds dual-band Wi-Fi 6E for up to 32 connections, TCL LINKZONE 5G MW513 delivers stable performance for remote working scenarios. The stylish, pocket-sized device also boasts 12-hour battery life.

Advanced 4G CPE Enriches Your Options

The TCL LINKHUB HH132 4G CAT13/12 CPE provides fast internet connectivity with up to 600 Mbps of downlink and up to 150 Mbps of uplink speeds for up to 64 devices in a clean and sophisticated design. The router is ideal for live streaming and podcasting and optimized for homes and small offices.

TCL LINKHUB HH40L 4G CAT4 CPE

Supports up to 150 Mbps downlink and 50 Mbps uplink, 32 Wi-Fi connections, and a backup battery that offers two hours working time and eight hours standby time, which is best suited for regular home network demands.

5G Router

– TCL LINKHUB 5G HH512: available now in EMEA

– TCL LINKHUB 5G HH512L: available in EMEA in Q4 2022

– TCL LINKZONE 5G MW513: available in North America in Q4 2022

– TCL LINKHUB HH132 4G CAT13/12 CPE: available in EMEA in Q4 2022

– TCL LINKHUB HH40L 4G CAT4 CPE: available now in the Middle East and Africa

“Our vision is to create seamless connections for everyone”, commented Sharon Xiao, GM of the Smart Connected Device Business at TCL Communication. “By 2027[1], 5G subscriptions are forecast to reach 4.4 billion. TCL’s long-term partnership with top-tier operators means we can offer high-quality 5G Mobile Broadband (MBB) and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) products to clients and consumers and make our vision a reality.”

