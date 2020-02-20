Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem introduced

Qualcomm Technologies has introduced its new third-generation 5G modem to antenna solution in the form of the Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System, featuring the world’s first 5-nanometer 5G baseband. The new hardware is the world’s first 5G Modem-RF System to support spectrum aggregation across all key 5G bands and combinations. Including mmWave and sub-6 using frequency division duplex (FDD) and time division duplex (TDD), providing ultimate operator flexibility to uplift 5G performance utilising fragmented spectrum assets, says Qualcomm.

The latest Snapdragon X60 5G modem is also equipped with the latest Qualcomm QTM535 mmWave antenna module design to provide users with superior mmWave performance.

“Qualcomm Technologies is at the heart of 5G launches globally with mobile operators and OEMs introducing 5G services and mobile devices at record pace. As 5G standalone networks are introduced in 2020, our third-generation 5G modem-RF platform brings extensive spectrum aggregation capabilities and options to fuel the rapid expansion of 5G rollouts while enhancing coverage, power efficiency and performance for mobile devices. We are excited about the fast adoption of 5G across geographies and the positive impact 5G is having on the user experience,” said Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Incorporated.

Source : Qualcomm

