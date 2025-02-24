AM INFINITY Mouse : 50g Ultimate Lightweight Gaming Mouse for Esports Pros

Gaming gear can make or break your performance, whether you’re chasing victory in an intense esports match or simply enjoying a casual gaming session. If you’ve ever found yourself frustrated by a heavy mouse that slows you down, a battery that dies mid-game, or a design that leaves your hand aching after hours of play, you’re not alone. These pain points are all too familiar to gamers, and they often feel like compromises we just have to live with. But what if you didn’t have to? What if there was a gaming mouse that addressed all these issues, combining innovative technology with thoughtful design to deliver a seamless, frustration-free experience?

Enter the AM INFINITY Mouse by Angry Miao—a device that promises to redefine what a gaming mouse can be. Inspired by the sleek and performance-driven Lotus Type 79 Formula 1 car, this ultra-light, wireless mouse is packed with features designed to elevate your gameplay. From its innovative “infinite battery life” to its precision-engineered magnesium-aluminum alloy frame, the AM INFINITY Mouse isn’t just another piece of gaming hardware—it’s a solution to the challenges gamers face every day. Let’s dive into what makes this mouse stand out and why it might just be the upgrade you’ve been waiting for.

AM INFINITY Mouse: A Precision-Driven Gaming Peripheral

Early bird specials are now available for the fantastic project from roughly $144 or £120 (depending on current exchange rates), while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Key Specifications : Ultra-lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy frame weighing under 50 grams for enhanced durability and comfort.

Powered by the PAW3950 sensor with an 8K polling rate for exceptional precision and responsiveness.

Optical micro-switch technology for smoother clicks, faster rebound, and greater durability.

Patented “infinite battery life” concept with a 340mAh battery and efficient power management for uninterrupted gameplay.

Tri-mode connectivity (2.4G wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB-C) with customizable settings via AM Master software.

The AM INFINITY Mouse by Angry Miao introduces a thoughtfully engineered gaming peripheral designed for esports professionals and gamers who value both performance and comfort. With its ultra-lightweight construction, advanced features, and premium materials, this wireless gaming mouse redefines expectations in competitive gaming. Inspired by the legendary Lotus Type 79 Formula 1 car, its design emphasizes precision, durability, and minimalism, appealing to users seeking high-performance technology in a sleek, modern form.

Lightweight Gaming Mouse

If the Angry Miao campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2025. To learn more about the Angry Miao lightweight gaming mouse project appraise the promotional video below.

Innovative Design and Build

At the core of the mouse’s design is its magnesium-aluminum alloy hollow frame, a material choice that enhances durability while reducing weight to under 50 grams. This places the AM INFINITY Mouse among the lightest gaming mice available, offering a significant advantage for fast-paced gaming. The ergonomic design, refined through extensive testing and user feedback, ensures a comfortable grip during prolonged gaming sessions, minimizing strain and fatigue. Its matte Basalt Black finish with gold accents pays homage to the iconic Lotus livery, blending aesthetics with practicality in a way that is both understated and striking.

Performance-Driven Features

The AM INFINITY Mouse excels in performance, powered by the PAW3950 sensor and an 8K polling rate, delivering exceptional precision and responsiveness. These features are critical for competitive gaming, making sure accurate tracking of fast-moving targets and seamless execution of intricate maneuvers. The inclusion of optical micro-switch technology enhances click smoothness, accelerates rebound, and improves durability compared to traditional mechanical switches. Together, these elements provide a tangible edge in high-pressure gaming scenarios.

Performance highlights include:

Sensor: PAW3950

Polling Rate: 8K

Switch Type: Optical micro-switches

Battery and Connectivity

One of the most distinctive features of the AM INFINITY Mouse is its innovative approach to battery life. By integrating a patented charging solution, Angry Miao eliminates the need for manual recharging, offering what it describes as “infinite battery life.” This ensures uninterrupted gameplay, a critical advantage for esports professionals and marathon gamers. The 340mAh battery, combined with efficient power management, delivers consistent performance across various usage scenarios, removing the distraction of low-battery warnings.

The mouse also offers versatile connectivity options through a tri-mode system, allowing seamless switching between 2.4G wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, and wired USB-C connections. This adaptability accommodates a wide range of gaming setups, whether on desktops, laptops, or mobile devices. Additionally, the customizable AM Master software enables users to fine-tune settings such as DPI, polling rate, and RGB lighting, providing complete control over the gaming experience.

Personalization and Durability

Beyond its technical capabilities, the AM INFINITY Mouse balances functionality with personalization. Its integrated RGB lighting system allows users to customize the mouse’s appearance to match their gaming setup, adding a personal touch to its sleek design. Despite its lightweight construction, the mouse is built to withstand intense use, with premium materials making sure long-term durability. Its compact dimensions make it suitable for a variety of hand sizes, broadening its appeal to a diverse audience.

Angry Miao’s entry into the gaming mouse market with the AM INFINITY Mouse reflects its commitment to innovation and quality. Known for its high-end keyboards, the company has successfully applied its expertise to a product that addresses key concerns such as weight, performance, and battery life. Whether for professional esports players or casual gamers, the AM INFINITY Mouse offers a compelling combination of style, precision, and reliability, setting a high standard for wireless gaming mice.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and functionality overview for the lightweight gaming mouse, jump over to the official Angry Miao crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowd funding campaigns such as those found on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



